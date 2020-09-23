Shreve struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning and was credited with a hold Tuesday in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Though the hold was Shreve's first of the season, the lefty reliever has quietly had some sneaky value in deep mixed and NL-only leagues this season. In addition to posting a superb 3.00 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 24 innings, Shreve also has turned in five appearances with at least three strikeouts. He's positioned himself to fill a key late-inning role for the Mets for the remainder of the season and into the 2021 campaign.