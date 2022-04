Shreve (1-0) earned the win in relief, pitching two perfect innings and striking out two in a 5-0 win Sunday over Arizona.

Shreve entered the game in the sixth inning with the score 0-0 after a leadoff double knocked Trevor Williams out of the game. Shreve retired all six batters he faced and became the pitcher of record when the Mets' offense exploded for five runs. The journeyman reliever has now pitched four perfect innings in a row, striking out six in that span.