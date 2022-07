Bassitt (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start versus the Marlins on Friday.

The right-hander was sidelined the past week after testing positive for the virus, and he'll rejoin the rotation without the need for a minor-league rehab assignment. Since surrendering seven runs to the Padres on June 8, Bassitt has a 2.53 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 21.1 innings across his past three starts.