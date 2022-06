Bassitt (6-5) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none over seven innings.

Bassitt threw 62 of 90 pitches for strikes in Saturday's game. He allowed three runs thanks to home runs from Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz. The righty now has three quality starts in a row after a rough outing against the Padres. Even though he gave up three runs, Bassitt lowered his ERA to 4.01 on the season.