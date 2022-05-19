Bassitt didn't factor into the decision after allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk across 6.1 innings during Thursday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Bassitt allowed solo shots to Juan Yepez and Paul Goldschmidt in the second and third innings respectively and was ultimately chased in the seventh after allowing two one-out base runners. It wasn't the worst outing of the season for the right-hander, but his three strikeout were a season low. Regardless, he still sports a 2.77 ERA with a 49:13 K:BB through his first eight starts (48.2 innings). His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup in San Francisco.