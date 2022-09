Bassitt (12-7) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Bassitt surrendered both runs on a single from second baseman Chris Taylor in the second to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. The righty is 5-0 in his last seven starts with a 2.38 ERA in 45.1 innings. The 33-year-old has now pitched six innings or more in 12 of his last 13 starts.