Bassitt (3-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out six.

It wasn't the most efficient outing for Bassitt, as he hit a batter and left after throwing only 55 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he kept St. Louis off the board with some timely strikeouts and solid defense behind him. The 33-year-old has fanned at least six batters in all four of his starts this season, and his current 28.0 percent strikeout rate would be a career-best performance, and would Bassitt's 2.25 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.