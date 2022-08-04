Bassitt (8-7) earned the win against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing zero runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking one over seven innings.

Bassitt was lights out Wednesday, throwing 70 of 94 pitches for strikes across seven frames. Despite allowing six hits and a walk, he was able to keep the Nats off the board. This was Bassitt's seventh quality start in his last eight appearances. Over that span, the righty lowered his ERA from 4.01 to 3.61.