Bassitt (7-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-3 victory over Atlanta. He struck out six.

The right-hander has produced five straight quality starts over the last month, although that streak was briefly interrupted by a stint on the COVID-19 list. Bassitt sports a 2.41 ERA during that stretch, lowering his mark on the season to 3.79 with a 1.14 WHIP and 104:28 K:BB through 102 innings.