Bassitt (11-7) picked up the win in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Phillies, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The Mets handed the right-hander a 4-0 lead through three innings, giving Bassitt all the cushion he would need. The quality start was his 15th of the season and third in four August outings, and Friday's earned runs were actually the first he's given up this month, leaving Bassitt with a 0.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 26 innings during that stretch.