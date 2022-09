Bassitt (13-7) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander fired 69 of 101 pitches for strikes in a masterful performance. Bassitt has won six straight decisions since the beginning of August, posting a 1.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 46.1 innings and delivering five quality starts in seven outings over that impressive stretch.