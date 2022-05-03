Bassitt (3-2) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings as the Mets fell 5-2 to Atlanta. He struck out eight.

The Mets staked Bassitt to an early 2-0 lead, but he couldn't make it stick as his team's bats went cold after the third inning. The right-hander fired 95 pitches (64 strikes) en route to his fourth quality start in five trips to the mound this season, and he has yet to work less than six innings in an outing, giving New York some much-needed stability. Bassitt will carry a 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and career-high 28.1 percent strikeout rate into his next start.