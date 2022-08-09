Bassitt (9-7) picked up the win in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Reds, allowing an unearned run on eight hits and a walk over eight innings. He struck out eight.
The veteran right-hander gave the Mets the length they needed after the team's bullpen was pushed to the breaking point over the weekend against Atlanta. Bassitt tossed 114 pitches (75 strikes) in delivering his eighth quality start in his last nine outings dating back to June 14, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.19 ERA. 0.97 WHIP and 55:11 K:BB through 61.2 innings.
More News
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Blanks opponent in seven innings•
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Collects seventh win•
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Quality start in return to mound•
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Activated for Friday's start•
-
Mets' Chris Bassitt: Listed as Friday's probable starter•