Bassitt (9-7) picked up the win in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Reds, allowing an unearned run on eight hits and a walk over eight innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander gave the Mets the length they needed after the team's bullpen was pushed to the breaking point over the weekend against Atlanta. Bassitt tossed 114 pitches (75 strikes) in delivering his eighth quality start in his last nine outings dating back to June 14, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.19 ERA. 0.97 WHIP and 55:11 K:BB through 61.2 innings.