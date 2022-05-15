Bassitt did not factor in the decision against Seattle on Saturday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Bassitt found himself in trouble in the first inning, walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases. He managed to get out of that jam and kept the Mariners off the scoreboard through five frames before yielding a run in the sixth. He left with New York up 4-1, but the Mets' bullpen couldn't hold the lead, and Bassitt ended up with his first no-decision of the campaign. The right-hander has been great in his first season in New York, posting a 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across 42.1 innings. He's slated to make his next start at home against St. Louis.