Bassitt (5-5) took the loss Sunday against Miami, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6.1 innings.

Bassitt cruised through the first six innings, allowing just three singles and a walk while holding Miami scoreless. In the seventh, however, he loaded the bases with one out and all three baserunners came around to score after he was removed when Jerar Encarnacion smacked a grand slam. Since May 19, the veteran has struggled with a 5.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and seven homers allowed in 40.1 innings. He will likely face Miami again in his next start, next weekend.