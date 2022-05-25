Bassitt didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 13-12 loss to San Francisco, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Bassitt didn't have his stuff working Tuesday as he surrendered the bulk of the damage on a pair of Joc Pederson two-run shots and a Tommy La Stella three-run homer but was bailed out when New York rallied in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old's two worst outings have come against San Francisco, as he also permitted five runs in a loss April 20, though Bassitt has pitched well in his other seven starts with a 2.11 ERA and 1.03 WHIP compared to 3.91 and 1.21 marks on the season. He'll look to get back on track early next week against Washington.