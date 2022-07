Bassitt (illness) is listed as the Mets' probable starter for Friday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Buck Showalter said early this week that Bassitt wouldn't be back in action until at least Thursday, but the right-hander looks like he'll be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list for the second game of the home series against the Marlins. Bassitt recorded a 4.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 30.2 innings over his five starts prior to landing on the IL.