Bassitt (13-8) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Monday.

Bassitt got off to a strong start by retiring Chicago in order in the first inning, but things went south for him from there. Rafael Ortega tagged the right-hander for a solo homer in the second frame, and Zach McKinstry belted a two-run shot in the third to make the score 3-0. Bassitt then gave up a pair of runs on two singles and a walk in the fourth before getting pulled with two outs in the inning. The veteran hurler came into the contest having not allowed a homer over his past eight starts, and this was the first time he's allowed more than one long ball in a game since June 25. In addition, Bassitt's streak of outings without a loss came to an end at eight. He'll try to bounce back with what looks to be a favorable matchup against the Pirates this weekend.