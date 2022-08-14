Bassitt (10-7) allowed four hits and two walks over five scoreless frames Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Phillies.

Bassitt has now gone three consecutive starts (20 innings) without giving up an earned run, lowering his season ERA from 3.83 to 3.27 in the process. He faced a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning Sunday but escaped without taking any damage. The 33-year-old is now sporting a 134:36 K:BB through 135 innings on the year. Bassitt is projected to take the mound in Philadelphia next week.