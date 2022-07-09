Bassitt (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets were downed 5-2 by the Marlins, giving up two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander effectively missed only one turn through the rotation while on the COVID-19 list and delivered his fourth straight quality start and 10th of the season upon his return, but Bassitt left the game with the Mets down 2-1 and got stuck with the loss. The 33-year-old will take a 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 98:26 K:BB through 96 innings into his next outing.