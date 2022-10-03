Bassitt (15-9) took the loss during Sunday's 5-3 defeat to Atlanta, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Bassitt surrendered a Dansby Swanson solo shot in the first inning and navigated a clean second before encountering trouble in the third, loading the bases with two out then permitting a walk and single to prompt his removal. The short outing is the 33-year-old's second in four turns, and he's compiled a middling 4.86 ERA in 20.1 innings during the stretch. He concludes the campaign with a 3.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in a career-high 181.2 innings across 30 starts.