Bassitt was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Rangers and was placed on the injured list without a designation, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

David Peterson will step in to start for the Mets on Friday, while R.J. Alvarez will take Bassitt's roster spot and could step in for a spot start this weekend. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that it's a non-injury issue for Bassitt. His timetable to return is up in the air given the uncertainty of the situation.