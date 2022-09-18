Bassitt (14-8) earned the win Saturday over the Pirates, allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Bassitt gave the Pirates very little to work with, allowing just three of the six baserunners he allowed to get into scoring position. Over his previous five outings, Bassitt had yielded 14 runs in 30 innings in a fairly average stretch of pitching. He now has a 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 163:45 K:BB through 171 innings across a career-high 28 starts after Saturday's strong outing. The 33-year-old is projected for a road start against his former team in Oakland next week.