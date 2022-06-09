Bassitt (4-4) lasted only 3.1 innings against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks to take the loss. He struck out six batters.

Bassitt fell behind in the first inning and gave up an unearned run in the third, but the fourth inning was when things fell apart for him. The right-hander was hurt by an error behind him, but he also gave up three hits and a walk while retiring only one batter in the frame. This was Bassitt's shortest start of the season and marked the third outing during which he has given up at least five earned runs. His ERA swelled to 4.35 as a result of the rough appearance, which is on pace for his worst mark since he posted a 6.11 ERA across five games in 2016.