Bassitt (7-7) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.

Bassitt didn't give up his first hit until the fifth inning, and he set a season high with 11 punchouts in the outing. However, the Mets offense didn't manage to score until the ninth frame, and a two-run home run off the bat of Manny Machado in the sixth was all San Diego needed to tag the right-hander with the loss. Despite the disappointing outcome, this was the sixth straight quality start for Bassitt. Over that stretch, he's posted a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB over 40.2 innings.