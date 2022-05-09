Bassitt (4-2) earned the victory, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings in a 6-1 win Sunday in Philadelphia.

After a shaky but scoreless first inning, Bassitt allowed a Jean Segura solo homer to lead off the second inning. Following that, he pretty much shut down the Phillies' lineup, at one point he retired 11 straight batters. While the 33-year-old tossed a season-high 101 pitches, he fell one out shy of pitching six innings, something he's achieved in every other outing this season. His next start will likely be next weekend against Seattle.