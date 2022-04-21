Bassitt (2-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Things started out poorly for Bassitt in the contest as the Giants collected three first-inning runs. They tacked on additional runs in the second and fourth frames to tag the right-hander with his first loss of the campaign. Coming into Wednesday, Bassitt had allowed only one run over his first 12 innings with the Mets, so this subpar start is no reason to lose faith in him. He'll carry a 3.00 ERA and 20:4 K:BB into his next start, which is lined up to take place in St. Louis on Tuesday.