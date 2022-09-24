Bassitt (15-8) earned the win during Friday's 9-2 victory over Oakland, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts in eight innings.

After putting two runners on in the first inning, Bassitt faced the minimum through the next five frames until permitting single runs in the seventh and eighth once the game was well in hand. The 33-year-old recorded only two strikeouts for the second time in three starts, though he's now won eight of his last 10 turns -- pitching to a 2.25 ERA across 64 innings during the stretch. Bassitt's 15 wins rank sixth in MLB and he'll look to add to that total next weekend in Atlanta.