Bassitt (4-3) took the loss during Friday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Bassitt made two mistakes in serving up homers to Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry to fall behind early and New York was never able to recover. Despite the loss, the 32-year-old came away with some positives by firing a season-high 110 pitches and matching a season-best with eight strikeouts. Bassitt will carry a 3.74 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for midweek against San Diego.