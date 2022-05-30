Bassitt didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 victory over Philadelphia, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Bassitt encountered a bases-loaded jam with none out in the third inning but was able to escape allowing just one run and proceeded to retire the final 10 Phillies he faced. It was a nice rebound for the 33-year-old, who had surrendered 12 runs across 10.2 innings in his last two starts combined, and Bassitt has now permitted one run or fewer in six of his 10 turns. He'll carry a 3.66 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into a start projected to come next weekend against the Dodgers.