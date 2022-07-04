Mets manager Buck Showalter said Bassitt (illness) is a "long shot" to return from the COVID-19-related injured list before Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Although a Thursday return hasn't been ruled out for Bassitt, the Mets seem prepared for Trevor Williams to make a second straight turn through the rotation in place of the right-hander. Bassitt could still have a chance at making it back from the IL at some point during the remaining three games of the series with Miami, but the Mets may be inclined to skip his upcoming turn through the rotation entirely even if he clears all COVID-19-related protocols before the weekend.