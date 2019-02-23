Mets' Chris Flexen: Available for spring opener
Flexen (knee) is listed among the Mets' available bullpen arms for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener versus the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Flexen ended the 2018 campaign on the shelf after requiring surgery in early August to repair a torn meniscus. Based on his availability for the exhibition opener, Flexen didn't incur any major setbacks in his recovery over the winter and should get the opportunity to compete for a multi-inning relief gig in camp. It's more likely he opens the season in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation, however.
