Flexen (3-2) held the Diamondbacks to two runs on six hits and four walks over six innings Wednesday, striking out five and coming away with the win.

Generally speaking, issuing four free passes in Arizona's ballpark -- especially to the hitters at the top of the order -- is a dangerous game, but Flexen was able to work his way out of trouble on multiple occasions. He did so with some help from his defense, as center fielder Juan Lagares nailed A.J. Pollock trying to score on a shallow fly ball in the fifth. After scuffling through his first two big-league starts, Flexen's now won three of his last four, but he also has an ugly 15:15 K:BB in that span. He may be of some use in deep leagues if you can pick your spots carefully, but the upside isn't very high.