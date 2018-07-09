Flexen was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Flexen was up for just one start and failed to impress, allowing five runs in three innings Sunday against the Rays. He'll be replaced by P.J. Conlon. Flexen could earn more opportunities down the line for the struggling Mets, but with an 8.45 ERA and a 39:41 K:BB in 54.1 career major-league innings, he's unlikely to be a useful fantasy asset.

