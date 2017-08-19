Mets' Chris Flexen: Drops decision to Marlins on Friday
Flexen (2-2) took the loss against the Marlins on Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings while striking out one.
While he was able to limit the damage, a lack of control or run support spelled doom for Flexen in this one. He has yet to complete six innings in any of his five big-league starts and has walked at least three batters in four of them, making him an extremely risky fantasy play heading into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Diamondbacks.
