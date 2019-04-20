The Mets will recall Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, SNYtv.com reports.

Flexen will have huge shoes to fill, as he'll be tasked with replacing Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after experiencing complications with his elbow in a recent throwing session. DeGrom is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point it should be known whether a replacement for him will be needed beyond this weekend. The Mets aren't exactly teeming with quality rotation depth in the high minors, so Flexen might only need to avoid a complete implosion Saturday to earn another start if deGrom is in fact out for more than the minimum amount of time. Flexen yielded seven runs over 12 innings in his first two starts of the season for Syracuse but posted a sterling 18:3 K:BB.