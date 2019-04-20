Mets' Chris Flexen: Filling in for deGrom
The Mets will recall Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, SNYtv.com reports.
Flexen will have huge shoes to fill, as he'll be tasked with replacing Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after experiencing complications with his elbow in a recent throwing session. DeGrom is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point it should be known whether a replacement for him will be needed beyond this weekend. The Mets aren't exactly teeming with quality rotation depth in the high minors, so Flexen might only need to avoid a complete implosion Saturday to earn another start if deGrom is in fact out for more than the minimum amount of time. Flexen yielded seven runs over 12 innings in his first two starts of the season for Syracuse but posted a sterling 18:3 K:BB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start