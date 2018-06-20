Mets' Chris Flexen: Headed back to majors
Flexen will be called up to join the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets' bullpen is taxed after throwing 5.2 innings Tuesday, so the team will summon a fresh arm from Triple-A. A corresponding move has yet to be announced. Flexen is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset during his time with the club. He's allowed seven runs (three earned) in two innings with the Mets this season and has a 5.43 ERA in 58 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas.
