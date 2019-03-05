The Mets assigned Flexen to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Flexen was one of three players on the 40-man roster shipped back to the minors, with fellow pitchers Franklyn Kilome and Drew Gagnon joining him. All but one of Flexen's four appearances with the Mets last season came in relief, but he'll likely continue his development as a starter at Triple-A Syracuse to begin 2019.