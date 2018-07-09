Flexen (0-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two through three innings as he took the loss Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Flexen was roughed up in the first inning, as he surrendered a three-run blast to C.J. Cron to put his team in an early 3-0 hole. He was lifted with a 5-0 deficit after giving up two more runs in the third. During Flexen's limited time in the major leagues this season, he's been anything but sharp, posting an alarming 12.79 ERA and 3.16 WHIP with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings. After a discouraging outing, he seems unlikely to stick with the big club, especially with Noah Syndergaard (finger) and Jason Vargas (calf) on the verge of a return.