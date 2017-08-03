Flexen was lifted from Wednesday's game after three innings due to a blister on his finger, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Flexen had allowed five runs -- all in the third inning -- on eight hits before being replaced by Chasen Bradford, and this blister issue could help explain his early struggles. It's unclear how long this ailment will keep him sidelined, but this could likely be his last turn in the rotation before he is sent back to the minors.