Mets' Chris Flexen: Lifted with blister
Flexen was lifted from Wednesday's game after three innings due to a blister on his finger, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Flexen had allowed five runs -- all in the third inning -- on eight hits before being replaced by Chasen Bradford, and this blister issue could help explain his early struggles. It's unclear how long this ailment will keep him sidelined, but this could likely be his last turn in the rotation before he is sent back to the minors.
More News
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...