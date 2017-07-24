Mets' Chris Flexen: Named as Thursday's starter
Flexen will be called up from Double-A Binghamton and start Thursday's game against the Padres, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
With Thursday's scheduled starter Zack Wheeler being placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm Monday, Flexen will be called upon to make the jump from Double-A for his major-league debut. The 23-year-old is enjoying a fine season with Binghamton, as he currently sports a shiny 1.66 ERA over 48.2 innings.
More News
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...