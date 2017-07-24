Flexen will be called up from Double-A Binghamton and start Thursday's game against the Padres, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With Thursday's scheduled starter Zack Wheeler being placed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm Monday, Flexen will be called upon to make the jump from Double-A for his major-league debut. The 23-year-old is enjoying a fine season with Binghamton, as he currently sports a shiny 1.66 ERA over 48.2 innings.