Flexen has been officially recalled ahead of his start Thursday against the Padres.

He's been tabbed as the Mets' scheduled starter since Zack Wheeler (forearm) landed on the disabled list, but the Mets have now officially added him to the roster. Flexen will be making his major league debut after making the leap from Double-A. He posted a sterling 1.66 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP over 48.2 innings at Double-A Binghamton prior to being promoted.