Flexen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday after giving up a walkoff single in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Flexen worked around a leadoff double to Ryan Braun to keep the score tied in the 17th inning, but Braun got him again in the 18th with a bases-loaded one-out single to send the Brewers home victorious. The Mets need fresh arms after the marathon, so Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor were called up to take the place of Flexen and Ryan O'Rourke.