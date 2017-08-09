Flexen (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Staked to a 4-0 lead by the second inning, Flexen held Texas at bay until the fifth before Joey Gallo and Adrian Beltre homered and chased the young right-hander from the game. While he did record his first big-league win, Flexen's 8.49 ERA and 8:8 K:BB in 11.2 innings since his recall indicate he's not yet ready for prime time. He'll remain in the rotation for the moment, however, with his next start coming Sunday in Philadelphia.