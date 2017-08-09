Mets' Chris Flexen: Picks up first win Tuesday
Flexen (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
Staked to a 4-0 lead by the second inning, Flexen held Texas at bay until the fifth before Joey Gallo and Adrian Beltre homered and chased the young right-hander from the game. While he did record his first big-league win, Flexen's 8.49 ERA and 8:8 K:BB in 11.2 innings since his recall indicate he's not yet ready for prime time. He'll remain in the rotation for the moment, however, with his next start coming Sunday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Lifted with blister•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Will start again Wednesday•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Spins just three frames in majors debut•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Officially recalled ahead of start Thursday•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Named as Thursday's starter•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...