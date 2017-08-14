Flexen (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Flexen turned in his best outing of the season en route to his second straight win, though he hasn't necessarily dazzled anyone in the process; the 23-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 9:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings over that span. Despite his 7.02 ERA and 2.10 WHIP through four starts this season, it appears he'll stick in the rotation for another turn Friday against the Marlins.