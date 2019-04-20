Mets' Chris Flexen: Promotion official
The Mets formally recalled Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals.
As expected, Flexen will move up to the big club as the replacement in the rotation for Jacob deGrom (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. DeGrom will undergo an MRI on Monday, which should provide more information regarding the length of his stay on the IL. With day off coming up April 25, the Mets would be able to get by without a replacement for deGrom until April 30 versus the Reds. With that in mind, there's a decent chance Flexen is sent down to the minors after Saturday's outing to afford the Mets more roster flexibility over the next week and a half.
