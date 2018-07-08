Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to his start against the Rays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Flexen was announced as the starter Friday, so the team just needed to option Drew Smith to create room on the 25-man roster. Flexen has an uninspiring 4.84 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 13 starts with the 51s in 2018.