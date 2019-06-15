Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Puma reports that the Mets have given up on Flexen becoming a major-league starting pitcher, but they want to give him a shot to carve out a role as a reliever. He has given up 12 runs in 11 innings as a big-league reliever.

More News
Our Latest Stories