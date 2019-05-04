Flexen was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Flexen will join the Mets for his second stint in the majors this season, the first of which came in a spot start a couple weeks ago. The 24-year-old allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during that outing, but should be used out of the bullpen this time around with Luis Avilan (elbow) landing on the injured list.

