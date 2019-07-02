Flexen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Flexen joined the big club in mid-June and posted a 3.68 ERA with nine punchouts over 7.1 innings before being demoted. Jeurys Familia and Luis Avilan were activated from the injured list, while Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A in corresponding moves.

